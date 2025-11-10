Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Mohammed was seen letting out a rare expletive as Alan Carr stole the £87,500 prize pot in the Celebrity Traitors final last week – but the Ted Lasso actor has now revealed there’s an extended cut of his reaction that fans didn’t get to see.

The mild-mannered star and his fellow Faithful David Olusoga were shafted by Carr in the competition’s grand final. After the comedian revealed he was a Traitor, Mohammed doubled over in shock and exclaimed: “F***!”

Speaking to The Times, the actor has now revealed: “There was a lot more they [producers] edited out. I was effing and blinding, I was so shocked.”

After the final three chose to end the game, Mohammed and Olusoga both confirmed they were Faithfuls before host Claudia Winkleman asked Carr to reveal if he was.

Carr burst into tears as he finally told the truth ( BBC )

Explaining that he realised the comedian had fooled them as soon as he started speaking, Mohammed recalled: “And then I just lost control of my legs. I was on the floor. And then when Alan burst into tears I couldn’t bear it, but I also thought, ‘oh my God, this is going to be great television’. No one wanted to see David and me win together. That would be so boring.”

The show’s grand final peaked at 12 million viewers – the BBC’s largest overnight audience since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special last year. The action-packed episode saw the Faithfuls successfully weed out Traitor Cat Burns, before Mohammed devastatingly turned on his pal Joe Marler after reading into a comment he made after Burns’s exit.

Carr promptly burst into tears after revealing to Mohammed and Olusoga that he was a Traitor – but in a touching moment, the pair rushed over to console and congratulate him.

Carr previously explained his emotional reaction, saying: “I think all the deceit, the lying, the murdering of Paloma [Faith] and Celia [Imrie] had all taken its toll – and then I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

“The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully, when people see how upset I was, they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures.”