What is neuroblastoma? Alan Carr reveals Celebrity Traitors winnings charity choice
- Alan Carr emerged victorious in the tense series finale of Celebrity Traitors. He announced his prize money would be donated to a children's cancer charity, Neuroblastoma UK.
- The charity supports research and treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in nerve cells.
- Neuroblastoma primarily affects children under the age of five, with around 100 diagnoses annually in the UK.
- When asked about choosing this charity, Carr responded, “Neuroblastoma is such a cruel disease, and this money will literally save lives. It’s a charity and disease that no one has really heard of so with the viewing figures being what they are it’s going to be so good for the charity.”
- The most common symptom of neuroblastoma is a lump in the abdomen. It can make the child’s tummy swell. It often starts in the abdomen and spreads through the blood and lymphatic system. It can spread to other parts of the body. The most common places are the bones, liver, skin and bone marrow.