Winner of Celebrity Traitors revealed after tense series finale
- Alan Carr was crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors in a tense series finale.
- He was overcome with emotion after he declared: “I am and have always been a traitor. He added: “I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart.” He was comforted by historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed, who said: “You did brilliantly.
- Carr also declared that the prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.
- Former rugby player Joe Marler was banished from the game after Mohammed, despite their alliance, voted against him.
- Marler and Mohammed successfully eliminated singer Cat Burns, with Mohammed convincing Olusoga to vote for her.