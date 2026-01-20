Alan Carr’s friend tipped to follow in his Celebrity Traitors footsteps
- Amanda Holden is reportedly a strong contender for the second series of Celebrity Traitors, following in the footsteps of her friend Alan Carr.
- Her potential involvement is complicated by a busy schedule, including Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and her Heart Breakfast radio show.
- Alan Carr previously won the first celebrity series, securing £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK.
- Other famous faces rumoured to be joining the show include Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, and Mike Tindall, a member of the royal family.
- The second series of Celebrity Traitors is expected to air in autumn.