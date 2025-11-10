Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC confirms Celebrity Traitors season two for 2026

Alan Carr breaks down in tears at final Celebrity Traitors round table
  • The BBC has announced that The Celebrity Traitors will return for a second series in 2026.
  • The announcement follows the successful first series, which saw comedian Alan Carr crowned champion, winning £87,500 for his charity.
  • The inaugural series proved highly popular, with its first episode attracting 14.8 million views and the final averaging 11.1 million viewers.
  • Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, praised the show for captivating the nation and bringing record numbers of people together.
  • New episodes of the companion show, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, will also be produced by Platform Media.

