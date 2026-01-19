Three contestants withdraw from Channel 4 reality show in brutal episode
- Ryan Moloney, known for Neighbours, voluntarily withdrew from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins due to mental health concerns, stating he was 'mentally spiralling' and unsure if he had taken his ADHD medication.
- Former England cricketer Graeme Swann was medically withdrawn from the show by the directing staff after sustaining an arm injury during a challenge.
- British sprinter and bobsledder Toby Olubi was also withdrawn by the directing staff following a demanding task involving rescuing a hostage and a laptop against the clock.
- The episode featured recruits navigating a village under fire to collect equipment and pushing stalled vehicles to an extraction point as part of their challenges.
- Australian former Olympic swimmer Mack Horton recounted the severe repercussions, including his family being followed and home intrusions, after his 2019 refusal to share a podium with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.