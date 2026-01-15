Bruno Mars announces more stadium tour dates after dropping new album
- Bruno Mars has announced his fourth album, The Romantic, marking his first solo release in a decade, scheduled for 27 February. The new album will be preceded by the single 'I Just Might', which is available now.
- Mars will embark on 'The Romantic Tour', his first headline stadium tour, commencing on 10 April in Las Vegas.
- The tour includes UK dates with four additional shows now taking place at London's Wembley Stadium.
- There are six shows in total at Wembley on 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 28 July, with support from Anderson. Paak as “DJ Pee. Wee” and Victoria Monet.
- Tickets for 'The Romantic Tour' go on general sale today, 15 January, following an artist presale on 14 January.