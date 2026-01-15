Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bruno Mars announces more stadium tour dates after dropping new album

Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys
  • Bruno Mars has announced his fourth album, The Romantic, marking his first solo release in a decade, scheduled for 27 February. The new album will be preceded by the single 'I Just Might', which is available now.
  • Mars will embark on 'The Romantic Tour', his first headline stadium tour, commencing on 10 April in Las Vegas.
  • The tour includes UK dates with four additional shows now taking place at London's Wembley Stadium.
  • There are six shows in total at Wembley on 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 28 July, with support from Anderson. Paak as “DJ Pee. Wee” and Victoria Monet.
  • Tickets for 'The Romantic Tour' go on general sale today, 15 January, following an artist presale on 14 January.
In full

