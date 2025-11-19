Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brit Awards trophy gets bee-inspired makeover

Jack Whitehall opens 2025 Brit Awards
  • Matthew Williamson, a Manchester-born designer, has crafted the trophy for the 2026 Brit Awards.
  • The 2026 ceremony will be a historic event as it marks the first time the Brit Awards are held outside London, taking place in Williamson's home city of Manchester.
  • Williamson's design features an amber figure atop a globe, referencing Manchester's iconic worker bee and symbolising the global reach of British music.
  • He expressed immense pride and a deep personal connection to the project, acknowledging the legacy of previous iconic designers.
  • The designer ensured his creation respected the established silhouette of the Brit Award trophy, comparing it to the enduring form of the Oscar statuette.
