Which British celebrities have been Googled the most in 2025?

Celebrity Traitors star pokes fun at Paloma Faith betrayal
  • Singer Cat Burns was named the most searched-for female musician on Google in the UK for 2025, following her album How To Be Human and appearance on Celebrity Traitors.
  • The top five female musicians also included Lily Allen, Charlotte Church, Paloma Faith, and Alanis Morissette.
  • Oasis topped the male musician searches due to their reunion, while Mickey Rourke was the overall most searched-for person in the UK.
  • US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was the most searched-for notable death, followed by Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.
  • The Netflix drama series Adolescence was the most searched-for TV show, and 28 Years Later topped the film searches.

