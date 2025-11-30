Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Abaraonye, the ousted president-elect of the Oxford Union, has revealed he received "threats of violence" following a controversy over comments he made appearing to celebrate the shooting of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Mr Abaraonye, who became president-elect of the historic debating society earlier this year, faced widespread criticism for remarks posted after Mr Kirk was shot dead at a Utah Valley University event in September, an incident US authorities described as a political assassination.

Mr Kirk, 31, was an ally of US President Donald Trump and a co-founder and chief executive of the right-wing youth organisation Turning Point USA.

The Times reported that Mr Abaraonye wrote "Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f****** go" in a WhatsApp message to fellow students, and posted "Charlie Kirk got shot loool" on his Instagram account.

Mr Abaraonye has since expressed remorse, telling The Times he was "very sorry" for his comments and wished to apologise directly to Mr Kirk’s family.

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, he accepted "fair criticism" of his remarks but also highlighted the "racist and classist vitriol" he had received as a Black student at Oxford.

open image in gallery George Abaraonye was ousted as the president-elect of the Oxford Union after his comments on Charlie Kirk ( YouTube/Oxford Union )

He stated: "I received threats of violence. My family did, my friends did and it was a very difficult time, not just for me, but also realising that my mistake has not only impacted my life but could impact other people’s lives and impact even just broader communities around me."

On Times Radio, Mr Abaraonye acknowledged that some of Mr Kirk’s rhetoric perpetuated "harmful stereotypes towards black people”, but argued this made it even more crucial to engage him in open, public forums.

He added: "I disagreed with him. I thought his views were harmful. But he did not deserve to die. No one deserves to be a victim of political violence because of the opinions they hold."

A no-confidence vote against Mr Abaraonye at the Oxford Union passed last month. Following the vote, he claimed the poll was "compromised" by "untested" regulations and alleged that campaigners seeking his removal had "unsupervised access" to the email account collecting proxy votes.

The Oxford Union has since denied these claims, asserting the poll was not compromised.