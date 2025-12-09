Brit Awards confirms host for 2026 as show relocates from London
- Jack Whitehall is set to host the Brit Awards for the sixth time in 2026.
- The ceremony will relocate from London to Manchester for the first time in its history, taking place in 2026 and 2027.
- Whitehall expressed excitement about returning to host in Manchester, a city significant to his early comedy career.
- The 2026 Brit Awards will be held at the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena on Saturday 28 February and broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.
- Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham welcomed the move, calling it a "massive coup" for the city, which has also inspired the new statuette design.