Brigitte Bardot hits back at ‘false information’ about her health

Brigitte Bardot, And God Created Woman trailer
  • Brigitte Bardot's foundation has issued a statement addressing "false information" about her health, urging calm and respect for her privacy.
  • The 91-year-old actor is currently recovering after reports of her hospitalisation in Toulon in October, which followed a "minor" surgical procedure in October.
  • An X/Twitter post from October denied "fake news" about her death, stating she was well and had no intention of "taking her leave".
  • French media had reported she received three weeks of hospital treatment for a "serious illness", though its exact nature was not confirmed.
  • This recent health update follows a previous incident in 2023 where Bardot was treated for respiratory problems attributed to the heat and her age.
