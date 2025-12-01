Brigitte Bardot hits back at ‘false information’ about her health
- Brigitte Bardot's foundation has issued a statement addressing "false information" about her health, urging calm and respect for her privacy.
- The 91-year-old actor is currently recovering after reports of her hospitalisation in Toulon in October, which followed a "minor" surgical procedure in October.
- An X/Twitter post from October denied "fake news" about her death, stating she was well and had no intention of "taking her leave".
- French media had reported she received three weeks of hospital treatment for a "serious illness", though its exact nature was not confirmed.
- This recent health update follows a previous incident in 2023 where Bardot was treated for respiratory problems attributed to the heat and her age.