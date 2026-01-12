Beatles biopic star has ‘heard very good things’ about eagerly awaited films
- British actress Aimee Lou Wood described her Golden Globes nomination for The White Lotus as "quite surreal".
- She is preparing to play Pattie Boyd in Sam Mendes's upcoming Beatles biopics, due for release in 2028.
- Wood has visited the studio and met Harris Dickinson, who is cast as John Lennon.
- She has not yet heard co-stars Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn sing, but has received positive feedback about their performances.
- In addition, Paul Mescal told Entertainment Tonight that Paul McCartney, who he portrays in the film, has been “incredibly generous” with his time.