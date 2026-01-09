Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Paul Mescal has confirmed he will perform his own vocals as Sir Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles film series.

The 29-year-old star, known for Hamnet and Normal People, joins Barry Keoghan (Sir Ringo Starr), Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) in the Sir Sam Mendes-directed project from Sony Pictures.

Speaking to British GQ, Mescal revealed his deep dive into the role, stating: "I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love."

He added: "I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

open image in gallery Your new Beatles: Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson at a Sony Pictures event in March ( Getty Images )

Dickinson, playing McCartney’s songwriting partner, praised Mescal, noting "his morals are in the best place." Mescal also shared he has met Sir Paul twice, describing him as "the most brilliant man.

I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth." He added: "One of the many benefits of shooting a Beatles anthology is that you get to do the job and not talk about the job."

It comes after a recent interview for The Guardian, where Mescal acknowledged that he is five or six years into his career, adding that while he feels “very lucky” he is also learning that “I don’t think I can go on doing it as much”.

Asked if he meant he might start rationing his roles, he responded: “I think so. I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure.”

The four Beatles films, each focusing on a different band member, are due in April 2028. Other cast members include Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono.

open image in gallery Mescal is currently winning praise for his performance alongside Jessie Buckley in ‘Hamnet’ ( Focus Features )

Formed in 1960, The Beatles remain the best-selling musical act of all time, boasting 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.

The full interview with Paul Mescal can be found in the February issue of British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, January 27.