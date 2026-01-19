Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

All you need to know about the new series of The Apprentice

The Apprentice: Thomas Skinner fired
  • The 20th series of The Apprentice is scheduled to launch later this month, featuring 20 ambitious candidates vying for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.
  • Lord Sugar will be supported by his long-standing advisers, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, throughout the 12-episode series, which returns to iPlayer and BBC One from January 29.
  • Tasks for the new series include creating a children’s book, selling products live on television, and orchestrating a corporate away day on the Red Sea in El Gouna, Egypt.
  • The diverse cohort of candidates includes a mortgage broker who cites Kim Kardashian as a role model and an actor planning a touring theatrical production company.
  • Other contestants range from a former RAF gunner running a pet cremation business to a student recruitment owner and a tech project manager.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in