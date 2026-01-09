DiCaprio film in pole position as Bafta Film Awards longlist announced
- Paul Thomas Anderson's comedy thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the 2026 Bafta Film Awards longlist with 16 mentions, including Best Film and Leading Actor for DiCaprio.
- Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, and the US period vampire horror Sinners both received 14 mentions.
- Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme garnered 13 mentions, with Timothée Chalamet, who portrays Marty Mauser, also a contender for leading actor.
- Notable omissions from major categories include Wicked: For Good, Christy and Anemone, although Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are longlisted for supporting actress.
- The official nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, 27 January, with the winners revealed at a ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming on Sunday, 22 February.