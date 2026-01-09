Bafta Awards longlist sees Leonardo DiCaprio thriller lead way with 16 nods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy thriller, One Battle After Another, starring Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2026 Bafta Film Awards, securing an impressive 16 mentions on the longlist.

The film, which sees DiCaprio’s character embark on a desperate search for his missing daughter as an old adversary resurfaces, features prominently across all major categories.

These include nods for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Director. DiCaprio, 51, who previously won a Bafta a decade ago for his role in the epic western The Revenant, is listed in the leading actor category.

Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn are both recognised in the supporting actor longlist, while Chase Infiniti, who portrays DiCaprio’s daughter, is mentioned for leading actress, and Teyana Taylor for supporting actress.

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘One Battle After Another’ ( Warner Bros )

Hot on its heels with 14 mentions is Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel. The film offers an imagined insight into the life of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne, referred to as Agnes in the movie, following the tragic death of one of their children.

Hamnet has been longlisted for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Casting. Its main stars, Irish actors Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who play Shakespeare and Agnes respectively, are both in contention for the Leading Actor categories. Buckley’s recent win at the Critics' Choice Awards suggests she could be a strong contender for the coveted Bafta prize, as well as an Oscar, with Academy Award nominations yet to be unveiled.

Also garnering 14 mentions is Sinners, a US period vampire horror set against the backdrop of Jim Crow laws, while Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme received 13.

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, who portrays ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, recently secured the leading actor gong at the Critics' Choice Awards, having also been honoured with the spotlight award at The Palm Springs International Film Awards.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet in a ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 via AP )

Chalamet joins a formidable list of leading actor hopefuls, including DiCaprio, Sinners actor Michael B Jordan, Harry Melling for Pillion, Cillian Murphy for Steve, Russell Crowe for Nuremberg, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s new macabre comedy Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, has earned 12 mentions, a figure matched by Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The latter features Jacob Elordi, a potential supporting actor contender who also picked up a prize at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Among the notable omissions from major categories are Wicked: For Good, the biopic Christy starring Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, and Anemone, which marked Academy Award-winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis’s return to the big screen.

While stars of the movie musical Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, are mentioned in the supporting actress categories, the film itself is notably absent from Best Film and Casting. The first instalment of the two-part film, directed by Jon M Chu, had featured in these categories when the 2025 longlist was announced.

open image in gallery Wicked: For Good has been largely snubbed from the longlist ( Universal )

The official nominations for this year’s film awards, set to take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London, will be announced on Tuesday, 27 January.

Emily Stillman, Bafta film committee chairwoman, commented: "Today’s 82 longlisted films reflect a year of outstanding filmmaking told through bold, complex and original storytelling and exceptional craftsmanship. The presence of the British film industry across this global list is felt strongly – from our world-class talent, locations and infrastructure to scripts rooted in a distinctly British perspective. In a standout year for film, our 8,300 Bafta voting members face a formidable task ahead. We are delighted Bafta’s Film Awards longlists have become such an important part of awards season, giving the spotlight to a vast range of films, and we hope the public will enjoy watching and discussing them as much as we have."

The winners will be revealed at the Bafta film ceremony, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, on Sunday, 22 February.