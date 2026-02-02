Bad Bunny calls out Ice at Grammys with powerful speech: ‘We’re not savages’
- Bad Bunny, known as Benito Martinez Ocasio, secured the Best Musica Urbana Album award before also winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys.
- During his acceptance speech, he called for 'Ice out', asserting: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”
- He stressed the importance of love over hate, encouraging people to approach conflicts with love rather than succumbing to hatred.
- Bad Bunny dedicated his award to all individuals who have left their home countries to pursue their aspirations.
- His speech implicitly referenced the deployment of Ice officers in US cities under President Donald Trump's mass deportation initiative, which has faced criticism and included fatal shootings in Minneapolis.
- Other artists to speak out against ICE at the ceremony included pop stars Olivia Dean and Billie Eilish, while both Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore ‘Ice out’ badges.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks