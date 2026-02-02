Grammys 2026: Who were the big winners at this year’s awards?
- Bad Bunny secured the coveted Album of the Year award for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” at the 2026 Grammy Awards, also taking home two other trophies.
- Trevor Noah returned to host music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which featured performances from artists including Justin Bieber and Tyler the Creator.
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA won Record of the Year for “Luther”, while Billie Eilish's “Wildflower” was named Song of the Year, and Olivia Dean received the Best New Artist award.
- The ceremony included a poignant tribute honouring music icons such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack, and D’Angelo.
- Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025 were eligible for the 2026 nominations.
