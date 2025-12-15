Premiere of new Avatar film cancelled ‘out of deep respect’
- The Australian premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash in Sydney was cancelled following a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach.
- The event, scheduled for Monday, was expected to feature director James Cameron and star Sam Worthington for a press junket.
- Organisers stated the cancellation was made "out of deep respect for the victims of the Bondi shooting," expressing solidarity with the affected community.
- The mass shooting occurred on Sunday night at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration, resulting in at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as "antisemitic terrorism" and a "targeted attack on Jewish Australians," though he later clarified there was no evidence linking the two suspected gunmen, a father and son, to ISIS, suggesting they acted as lone agents.