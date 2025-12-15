Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Australia canceled ‘out of deep respect’ for Bondi Beach victims

Event was expected to include a junket featuring director James Cameron and the movie’s star Sam Worthington

Inga Parkel
in New York
Monday 15 December 2025 13:53 EST
'My son is a hero'- Father praises man who stopped gunman in Bondi Beach terror attack

The Australian premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash has been canceled following the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The screening was scheduled to take place Monday at IMAX Sydney, and was expected to welcome director James Cameron and star Sam Worthington for a press junket.

Hours before the event, however, organizers told several outlets that it had been canceled.

“Out of deep respect for the victims of the Bondi shooting, the planned Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere event today in Sydney has been cancelled,” read the statement. “Our hearts are with the community, the victims, their families and loved ones.”

More to come

