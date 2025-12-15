Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Australia canceled ‘out of deep respect’ for Bondi Beach victims
Event was expected to include a junket featuring director James Cameron and the movie’s star Sam Worthington
The Australian premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash has been canceled following the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.
The screening was scheduled to take place Monday at IMAX Sydney, and was expected to welcome director James Cameron and star Sam Worthington for a press junket.
Hours before the event, however, organizers told several outlets that it had been canceled.
“Out of deep respect for the victims of the Bondi shooting, the planned Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere event today in Sydney has been cancelled,” read the statement. “Our hearts are with the community, the victims, their families and loved ones.”
More to come
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments