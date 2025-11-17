‘Serial intruder’ jailed after Ariana Grande incident at premiere
- An Australian man, Johnson Wen, has been sentenced to nine days in jail for jumping a barricade and grabbing Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.
- Wen, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance following the incident last Thursday.
- Footage showed Cynthia Erivo intervening to defend her co-star, while Grande appeared visibly shaken.
- Prosecutors noted Wen's history as a 'serial intruder' who frequently posts videos of himself crashing high-profile events.
- District Judge Christopher Goh criticised Wen for his attention-seeking behaviour, stating he thought only of himself and not the safety of others.