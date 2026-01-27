Alan Sugar confirms BBC’s thoughts on his future with The Apprentice
- Lord Alan Sugar has confirmed he will continue to host The Apprentice for "as long as the BBC wants me to," having signed a new contract for at least three more series.
- The 78-year-old business mogul joked about needing an "electronic Zimmer frame" but stated he is fit and will know when it is time to retire from the show.
- The Apprentice recently returned for its 20th series, featuring 20 candidates vying for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.
- The first episode will see candidates flown to Hong Kong for a buying challenge, where Lord Sugar will make a surprise appearance to meet them.
- This series will also include tasks such as creating a children's book and orchestrating a corporate away day in El Gouna, Egypt, with Tim Campbell and Baroness Karren Brady returning as advisors.