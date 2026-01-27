Alan Sugar says he has no plans to retire from Apprentice and ‘hang up his finger’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Alan Sugar has shed light on whether he’s thought about retirement plans – insisting that he’ll carry on making seasons of The Apprentice for “as long as the BBC wants me to”.

The 78-year-old recently signed a new contract that means he will feature in at least three more series of the business reality show. Speaking to The Mirror, Lord Sugar joked: “Part of the contract is the BBC has got to provide me with an electronic Zimmer frame!”

“I mean, three years takes me to about 82 I suppose, [by] the time I'm finished, but I'll carry on as long as the BBC want me to,” he continued. “And I will know personally when it’s time for me to kind of hang up my finger, if you know what I mean.

“As the footballers say, they hang up their boots, hang up my finger or something. I’m happy about it. I’m a very fit person.”

open image in gallery Lord Sugar has overseen 20 series of ‘The Apprentice’ ( BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd )

The Apprentice will this week return for its 20th series and this time around, there are 20 candidates vying for the grand prize: a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar. The hopefuls include a mortgage broker who says Kim Kardashian is her role model and an actor who has a touring theatrical production company.

The inaugural episode will see the candidates thrown in at the deep end as they’re flown to Hong Kong for a buying challenge – and they’ll be shocked as Lord Sugar himself turns up there.

“The thinking behind it was it’s the 20th series and what can we do that's different?” he previously explained. “So I thought, ‘Well, why don't I jump on a plane and surprise them in Hong Kong?’ It’s not as if I’m surprising them in Hounslow or something like that. They didn't know I was there.

“So all of a sudden they come into this boardroom and there I am. So that was a nice surprise for them. They were surprised but they weren't unhappy with it – maybe a little excited.”

open image in gallery There are 20 new candidates hoping to impress Lord Sugar ( BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label) )

This year’s other tasks include creating a children’s book, selling products live on television, and orchestrating a corporate away day on the Red Sea in El Gouna, Egypt, testing their entrepreneurial mettle in diverse environments.

Business mogul Lord Sugar will be supported by his trusted advisors, Tim Campbell, who won the first series of The Apprentice back in 2005, and West Ham United vice-chairman Baroness Karren Brady.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29 January at 9pm, on BBC One and iPlayer.