Arsenal fan has cool response to Alan Sugar’s football dig during amusing Children in Need sketch

Alan Sugar asked if he made Spurs rubbish during Children in Need sketch
  • The BBC Children In Need appeal returned to television, featuring a special sketch of The Apprentice hosted by Lord Alan Sugar with child contestants.
  • During the sketch, children posed blunt questions to Lord Sugar, including one asking why he was 'so salty' and another inquiring if he made Tottenham Hotspur 'rubbish'.
  • The child who asked about Spurs revealed he was an Arsenal fan and coolly responded about the Women's Champions League when Sugar questioned Arsenal's recent wins.
  • The three-hour live special, hosted by Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness, included performances from Lewis Capaldi and Sam Ryder, and sketches from EastEnders and Gladiators.
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox completed her 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge', a 135-mile, five-day trek, raising over £7 million for the charity.
  • Children In Need provides crucial funding for various services across the UK, including family centres, youth clubs, refuges, and hospices.
