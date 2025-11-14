Alan Sugar asked why he’s salty all the time’ in hilarious Children in Need sketch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC Children In Need appeal has returned to television, launching with a star-studded sketch of The Apprentice featuring Lord Alan Sugar.

Child contestants replaced the usual hopefuls and were given the change to ask Lord Sugar questions in the boardroom.

The sketch featured one young girl jokingly asking: "Why is you name Lord Sugar when you are so salty all the time?" Laughing, Sugar replied that it was just his name.

As the former owner of Tottenham Hotspur, another child asked: “My Dad wants to know if you’re the person who made Spurs rubbish?”

Aghast, Sugar asked the child if he was an Arsenal fan, Tottenham’s main rivals. When he said that he was Sugar asked: “When was the last time Arsenal won anything?”

The boy cooly replied: “Well, the Women’s Champions League.”

The three-hour special, broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford, was hosted by BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness, Rochelle Humes, Mel Giedroyc, Big Zuu, and Bafta TV award-winner Lenny Rush. The programme promised star-studded sketches, musical acts, and surprises.

Teased performances included Lewis Capaldi and Sam Ryder, alongside a special from Ella Eyre, McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his son Buzz. Eurovision stars Remember Monday, representing the UK this year, performed Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra during a montage of young beneficiaries. Sketches from EastEnders and Gladiators also featured, interspersed with appeal films showcasing lives changed by the charity.

The night also previewed festive episodes of The Celebrity Apprentice, where 12 candidates created biscuits for the cause. Earlier, BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox completed her 135-mile, five-day challenge – equivalent to five marathons – from Kielder Forest to Pudsey, raising over £7 million.

Sara Cox receiving a message from the Prince of Wales during her Children In Need challenge ( PA Media )

The 50-year-old, known for hosting the station’s Teatime Show, concluded her ‘Great Northern Marathon Challenge’ on Friday afternoon, crossing the finish line in Pudsey, Leeds, at approximately 3.30pm. Her monumental effort saw her cover the equivalent of five marathons in five days, culminating in a celebratory performance from former Spice Girl Melanie C.

Children In Need provides vital funding for family centres, community spaces, youth clubs, refuges, homeless shelters, hospices, and helplines across the UK.