Singapore Customs is investigating a 25-year-old man for allegedly failing to declare a collection of Pokémon trading cards worth over £22,500.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said its agents discovered the undeclared cards during a baggage check at the Changi airport on 10 October.

The man, a Singaporean, was directed to the screening area for inspection but told the officers he had “nothing” to declare, the agency said in a Facebook post on 14 October. However, a scan of his luggage revealed a large quantity of assorted Pokémon cards.

The case was subsequently referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. Authorities did not disclose further details about it.

In its post, the immigration agency reminded all travellers that they must declare and pay duty as well as goods and services tax on all dutiable or taxable items purchased abroad that exceed their duty-free or GST relief allowances.

Travellers uncertain about declaration requirements are advised to use the Red Channel or visit the Singapore Customs Tax Payment Office.

Under Singaporean law, all goods brought into the country are subject to a nine per cent GST.

Travellers returning after trips of 48 hours or more can claim relief on goods valued up to $500 while those who stay abroad for less than 48 hours are entitled to only $100 in relief. Crew members and long-term pass holders are not eligible for such exemptions.

Goods that exceed duty-free limits and are not declared can attract financial penalties or prosecution.

Pokémon trading cards have surged in value in recent years, with rare cards becoming sought-after collectibles among investors.

According to data from analytics firm Card Ladder, the value of the cards has risen by 3,800 per cent since 2004, far outpacing traditional stock market gains, reported the Straits Times.