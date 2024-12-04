Philippines and China swap allegations after vessel ‘sideswiped’ in disputed waters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chinese and Filippino coast guards confronted each other in the South China Sea with Manila claiming that its government vessel was “sideswiped” on Wednesday.

The latest dispute in the controversial waters follows China’s submission of nautical charts to the United Nations, drawing a baseline "territorial waters" around the prime fishing patch of the Scarborough Shoal, which is a major flashpoint between the two.

The fresh flareup has prompted the US to condemn the Chinese actions “putting lives at risk” in the waters.

China’s “unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous manoeuvres” in the South China Sea, its top envoy to Manila said on Wednesday.

China’s actions disrupted Philippine maritime operations and put lives at risk, ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on social media platform X, adding that the US stands with likeminded allies in support of a free and open Pacific.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said two Chinese Navy and three coastguard vessels fired a water cannon aimed "directly at the vessel’s navigational antennas" and “intentionally sideswiped” its vessel during regular petrol in the Scarborough Shoal.

Philippine vessels faced "blocking, shadowing, and dangerous manoeuvres" from Chinese Navy and coastguard ships, PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela said.

open image in gallery A Chinese coast guard vessel, right, fires a powerful water cannon on a Philippine bureau of fisheries vessel near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea Wednesday ( NTF-WPS )

The spokesperson shared multiple videos on his X accounts which showed a vessel targeting another with a water cannon and coming dangerously close while chasing the vessel.

The Chinese coast guard, however, said it tried to “exercise control" over their counterparts after four Philippine ships had attempted to enter its territorial waters around the Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing claims as Huangyan Island.

Liu Dejun, a coast guard spokesperson, said Philippine ships had "dangerously approached" the coast guard’s "normal law enforcement patrol vessels".

He added that one of the Philippine ships "ignored" repeated warnings, with actions that "seriously threatened" the safety of a Chinese coast guard vessel.

open image in gallery ( National Task Force for the West )

"We warn the Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation and propaganda, otherwise it will be responsible for all consequences."

US ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay L Carlson, said China’s “unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers disrupted a Philippine maritime operation on December 4, putting lives at risk”.

“We condemn these actions and stand with our likeminded #FriendsPartnersAllies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” she added.

Confrontations between Manila and Beijing have intensified in the South China Sea, a key trade route where Beijing lays its claim. Countries such as the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, are all in dispute with Beijing as they claim fishing lines that cut into their exclusive economic zones.

China’s submission to the UN nautical charts was “a legitimate activity to defend (China’s) territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests” as a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), it said in a statement.

However, a spokesperson for the Philippine National Security Council called China’s claims over Bajo de Masinloc, a Filipino name for Scarborough Shoal, as “baseless”.

“It looks like a reinforcement of (China’s) baseless claim over Bajo de Masinloc following their submission of their alleged baselines,” Jonathan Malaya, assistant director-general of the National Security Council, said.