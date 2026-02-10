Three-year-old girl scalded after being given boiling hot water at McDonald’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A three-year-old girl in Singapore burnt her tongue after an employee at a McDonald’s outlet gave her family boiling hot water instead of cold, her father said.

Former Singaporean national footballer, Ridhuan Muhamad, 41, said in a Facebook post the family had gone for an outing to the Queensway shopping centre on 1 February. They decided to eat at the McDonald’s outlet there.

Mr Muhamad wrote: “On Sunday, 1/2/26, our heart almost stopped. What was meant to be a normal outing turned into a hospital trip after my daughter was accidentally given boiling hot water instead of cold water like we asked for. It was poured into her insulated water bottle and yes there was mistake from us as parents as we didn’t check before she drank it.

“Because of this, she scalded her tongue and she couldn’t eat or drink properly, and she’s even traumatised at the sight of her water bottle. Seeing her crying in pain and so frightened broke our heart. No parent ever wants to see their child go through this.

“We admit we should have checked the bottle again, and we have learned from this experience. No parents would ever intentionally put their child in harm’s way. We always try to check everything before giving them food or drinks, but accident can still happen.

“Thankfully she is stable now, but we really hope the outlet takes this seriously and improves checks so this doesn’t happen to another child. A small mistake can cause big harm.”

“If not because of the staff member’s complacency and negligence, this incident could have been avoided,” Mr Muhamad told the AsiaOne outlet. “The filling area was not visible, and when the bottle was returned to me, there was no verbal warning. I assumed it contained cold water, as requested.”

The Independent has reached out to McDonald’s for a comment.

In a statement shared with AsiaOne, a spokesperson from the fast food chain said: “Our preliminary review indicates there was a misunderstanding at the point of service regarding the request for hot or cold water.” The spokesperson said they reached out to the family to offer support.

“The safety and well-being of our customers is our priority. We are reviewing the incident with the restaurant team to reinforce service procedures and clearer communication, particularly when handling hot items.”

Mr Muhamad wrote: “We shared our story in the hope that other parents and outlets will be extra careful so that no other child has to go through what our daughter experienced.

“Sometimes, the hardest lessons makes us more careful moving forward.

“A painful reminder for parents too – always double-check drinks given to our little ones.”

Last year in November, a two-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after drinking from a McDonald’s water bottle that was suspected to have contained disinfectant.