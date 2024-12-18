Malaysia minister apologises for smoking in prohibited area and promises to pay fine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malaysia’s foreign minister Mohamad Hasan will be fined after being caught smoking in a designated non-smoking area, confirmed the country’s health minister.

The incident came to light after a photograph showing Mr Mohamad holding a cigarette at an eatery in the state of Negeri Sembilan on the Malay Peninsula’s southwest coast went viral on social media.

Smoking in all eateries and restaurants was declared illegal in Malaysia in 2019, with further restrictions introduced in October this year.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the offence, emphasising that “no one is above the law” under the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 2024, which came into effect on 1 October.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Dzulkefly said: “The Foreign Minister’s office has been informed of this matter. Honestly, Mohamad himself requested that the Health Ministry issue a fine for the offence and he told me that the fine will be paid.”

Addressing the matter at a press conference, Mr Hasan expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged receiving a notice from the Seremban District Health Office earlier in the day.

“If it has become a concern and an issue among the public, I would like to sincerely tender my apology,” said Mr Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat. “I will pay the fine, and I hope it will not be too high.”

The amount of the fine will be determined by the attorney general’s chambers, said Mr Mohamad. Under Malaysian law, those violating laws around smoking in prohibited areas can be fined up to 5,000 ringgit (£880).

The controversy erupted after a social media post highlighted the incident shared a photograph of Mr Mohamad smoking with a few men during his visit to his constituency.

Speaking after attending a presentation ceremony for Malaysia’s contribution to Palestine in Putrajaya, Mr Hasan pledged to comply with the legal process and pay the compound once the amount is confirmed.

“I will pay the fine, but I will have to wait for the summons letter, as they only issued the notice (of the offence),” he explained, referring to the attorney general’s chambers.