Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia leaving dozens injured and two critical

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 29 people were injured after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s central Sulawesi, sending residents scrambling from buildings in the early hours of Sunday.

The shallow quake, striking at a depth of 1 km (6.2 miles), shook Poso Regency and was felt across nearby areas, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.

Two people were critically injured and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

One church was reportedly damaged, and sections of another church that were under renovation gave way during the earthquake, trapping several people under the rubble.

A video from Poso shows worshippers gathered in a church singing hymns when the tremors struck. As the shaking intensified, the congregation abruptly stopped, with people screaming and rushing towards the exits in panic.

Another video captured by a surveillance camera showed intense shaking inside a grocery store.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.

It comes a month after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast sent tsunami waves heading towards Japan, Hawaii and the US west coast. It was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded and triggered alerts in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand and even as far as Peru, Chile and Mexico.

There were no tsunami warnings in the wake of Sunday’s earthquake.

Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create large numbers of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

More than 600 people were killed in one of the most destructive earthquakes in Indonesia in 2022 after a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur town in West Java. More than 7,729 were injured and many remain missing to date, with more than 62,628 homes damaged across 16 districts in Cianjur Regency and the surrounding areas.