Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands region
No tsunami threat issued so far after powerful earthquake
An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck the Tanimbar Islands chain in southeastern Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
No tsunami threat has been issued so far after the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
In January 2023, a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the Tanimbar islands set off a tsunami warning for hours, panicking residents. The quake caused damage to at least 15 homes and two school buildings with no loss of life reported.
The Tanimbar Islands are a group of around 30 islands located in eastern Indonesia, within the Maluku province. They lie in the Arafura Sea, between Timor to the west and New Guinea to the east.
Indonesia, a nation of more than 270 million people spread across an archipelago, sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” – a zone of intense seismic activity. The country is home to 120 active volcanoes and frequently experiences earthquakes, eruptions and tsunamis.
