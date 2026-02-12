Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After two nights spent sleeping rough in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, Youga finally found solace in a bed.

The African man had just escaped a scam compound in O'Smach, near the Thai border, arriving with only $100 to his name. Seeking to preserve his meagre funds, he was taken in by the Caritas shelter.

The facility, the only one of its kind assisting victims fleeing such compounds, was once supported by the United States.

Now, however, it is severely overstretched, operating with just a third of its previous staff and a fraction of its former budget, as Cambodia grapples with an unprecedented surge of individuals escaping from scam compounds.

Overwhelmed by demand, the shelter has been forced to turn away more than 300 people in desperate need. Mark Taylor, who works on human trafficking issues in Cambodia, said: “It’s become triage.”

Last week, the shelter housed approximately 150 people, many of whom were new arrivals sleeping in a common room with little more than the clothes they wore.

Youga, who requested anonymity beyond his first name due to fears of his former captors, confirmed a critical shortage of pillows and blankets.

open image in gallery Computers inside a scam compound known as "My Casino" used for fraud operations, which police said was owned by former tycoon and casino owner Ly Kuong, who was arrested on 15 January ( Reuters )

A flood of workers

Cambodia is facing an unprecedented flood of workers leaving scam compounds. It comes weeks after the country extradited a suspected kingpin of the scam business who had played a prominent role in Cambodian society to China in January.

In recent years, online-based scams have become endemic to the region in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Inside these buildings, scammers have built sophisticated operations, using phone booths lined with foam for soundproofing, scripts in multiple languages, and even fake police booths of countries ranging from Brazil to China.

In Cambodia, the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights estimated that there were up to 100,000 workers alone in 2023.

After growing international pressure from countries like South Korea, the US and China built up over the past several months, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet announced in January that “combating crime is a deliberate political priority” and specifically named cyberfraud.

The Cambodian government said it deported 1,620 foreign nationals from 21 countries linked to scam operations in January.

Compounds have been letting people go en masse in recent days, according to 15 videos and images on social media verified by Amnesty International. The organisation also interviewed 35 victims, who described a “chaotic and dangerous” situation in trying to leave, although many noted a lack of involvement from Cambodian authorities in the mass exodus.

The departures from scamming compounds have created a humanitarian crisis on the streets that, activists say, is being ignored by the Cambodian government. Amid scenes of chaos and suffering, thousands of traumatised survivors are being left to fend for themselves with no state support,” Montse Ferrer, regional research director for Amnesty International, said in a statement.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia rejects claims that it is failing trafficking victims or tolerating abuse linked to scam compounds,” said Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information Cambodia in response to the claims.

“All individuals are screened to separate victims from perpetrators, with victims receiving protection, shelter, medical care, and assistance for safe return.”

Li Ling, a rescuer, said she had a list of 223 people, mostly from Uganda and Kenya who had come out from compounds in Cambodia asking for help to get home. She and her partner had spent at least $1000 of their own money to shelter some of the most desperate cases, but cannot sustain that beyond another week.

As of last week, some had gone back to work in the compounds, she added. It was that or face sleeping on the streets.

“When international organisations based in Cambodia are continuing to tell victims to go to their embassies, but the embassies tell us frankly, they don’t have a clear path or process, the responsibility is being shoved back and forth, creating a closed loop with no exit,” she said.

“This is not a one-off failure, but a systemic breakdown.”

open image in gallery A Thai soldier keeps guard outside a scam centre in O'Smach, Cambodia ( AP )

Those victims waited for hours outside the Phnom Penh office of the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, she said, but were told the Caritas shelter, which IOM works, with is full.

Youga, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said he was beaten often while inside a compound because he refused to work. He was determined to get out and escaped on his own as the mass releases began.

The Associated Press was not able to independently verify all of his journey but saw messages of his pleas for help to IOM. The agency said they could not comment on individual cases.

‘Hand to mouth’

While the shelter is still operating, of most immediate concern in the coming weeks is the budget for food, Mr Taylor said. “It’s hand to mouth.”

The Caritas shelter received financial support from Winrock International, USAID’s partner in Cambodia, according to Mr Taylor who oversaw the funding.

It was due to receive $1.4 million from USAID from September 2023 through the first part of 2026. That source of funding went away after US foreign assistance was suspended and USAID was dismantled in early 2025.

The shelter was also partially funded by IOM, which was largely funded by the US and has also seen its funding cut.

Although many anti-trafficking organizations are registered in Cambodia, the Caritas shelter is the only one who takes in victims of scam compounds in an increasingly repressive environment. Amid government pressure, independent media have shut down, and a prominent journalist — known for reporting on scam compounds — was arrested and detained for a month.

open image in gallery A Thai soldier inspects a work station with wooden phone booths lined with foam for soundproofing, inside a scam compound in O'Smach, Cambodia ( AP )

“Given the deeply repressive environment in Cambodia that emerges from the scam industry's role as a dominant source of ruling party elite rent seeking, there are an extremely small number of formal organizations willing to respond to the issue on the ground," said Jacob Daniel Sims, a visiting fellow at the Harvard University Asia Center who has worked in countertrafficking in Cambodia.

Rescuers say many who do not make it to the shelter can end up in immigration detention, stuck and pushed for bribes from officials. Others are now booking hotel rooms in groups if they have the funds. Those with embassies in the country are able to get help, such as Indonesians or Filipinos.

Youga cannot return home. He is from the Banyamulenge ethnic group, which has been the target of attacks by armed groups. Nor does he have an embassy in the region that can assist him.

He was lured into a scam compound in Cambodia in November after his family sent him to neighboring Burundi. He said he wasn't looking for a job, but someone he didn't know messaged him on his phone and then emailed him about a job, all expenses paid. He said no, but the recruiter still went ahead.

Youga said he was a university student before and wanted to continue. For now, he only hopes for a safe place.

“I want," he said, "to rebuild my life with dignity.”