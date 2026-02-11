Almost 200 scam centers closed in major police crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambodia has intensified its efforts against transnational fraud, shutting down nearly 200 scam centres in recent weeks.

Authorities, in a rare move, granted access to one such facility, aiming to demonstrate their commitment to dismantling these sophisticated operations that target individuals globally.

Chhay Sinarith, a senior minister and chair of Cambodia's Commission for Combating Online Scams, confirmed to Reuters in Phnom Penh that "There are about 190 locations that we have sealed off now."

He added that 173 senior crime figures linked to these centres have been arrested, and 11,000 workers deported.

This campaign, which began late last year, follows a significant international push, including a US indictment and China's extradition of a China-born alleged scam kingpin.

The crackdown has also brought to light a "humanitarian crisis," as described by Amnesty International.

Thousands of scam workers, many of whom are victims of trafficking held in brutal conditions, have fled these compounds in recent weeks, desperate to return home.

During the visit to a sprawling complex in Kampot province, reporters observed large work rooms filled with computer stations and documents detailing methods to defraud Thai victims.

Indian police station, highlighting the elaborate nature of the scams. The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities said there were no arrests made inside the Kampot casino complex known as My Casino. Workers fled after the detention of alleged boss and tycoon Ly Kuong, and police said they lacked the manpower to detain those leaving.

Contact details for representatives of Ly Kuong, who is under arrest, were not immediately available.

“We have only about 1,000 policemen in the entire province and there are about 300 military policemen,” said Kampot provincial police chief Mao Chanmothurith during the government‑organised tour.

open image in gallery Cambodia has closed almost 200 scam centres in a crackdown on transnational fraud in recent week ( Reuters )

“Even with both forces combined, we still can’t stop them because there were about 6,000 to 7,000 of them when they left this place,” he said.

The visit came a week after Thai officials led media and foreign delegates to see a separate compound, in Cambodian territory that Thai troops bombed and occupied during a border conflict in December. Reuters found similar materials, including fake police stations from multiple countries, as well as reams of documents.

Cambodia long played down the existence of scam compounds in the country, and previous crackdowns have done little to stop their spread. Officials say the latest campaign is broader in scope, with a focus on closing sites and detaining senior figures.