A British man in his 70s died while descending Mount Kinabalu, one of Southeast Asia’s highest peaks, in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The climber was found unconscious at the 8.2km-mark of the descent, beyond the Sayat-Sayat checkpoint, just a short distance from the summit, on the morning of 25 February.

An emergency call was made at 7.17am and authorities dispatched a rescue team comprising Mountain Search and Rescue personnel, Sabah Parks rangers, medical responders, and mountain guides.

Ranau Fire and Rescue station chief assistant superintendent Ridwan Mohd Taib said the rescuers arrived at the scene at 10.15am and immediately provided first aid. The climber remained unresponsive, however, and he was carried to Panalaban Hut before being transported down the mountain on a stretcher.

The climber was transported to Timpohon Gate, the main entry and exit point for Mount Kinabalu, at 5.08pm. Upon arrival, medical personnel from the ministry of health conducted an examination but found no signs of life.

"The body was later handed over to police for further action," Mr Ridwan said.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the climber.

The rescue operation officially concluded at 5.21pm.

Mount Kinabalu, standing at 4,095m, is a popular climbing destination that attracts thousands of adventurers annually. While the climb is generally considered manageable for people in good health, older climbers in particular remain at risk of altitude sickness and physical exhaustion.

The incident came days after another British tourist died during a trek in the Dhauladhar mountains of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

Tom Howard, 27, suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff during the descent and was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.