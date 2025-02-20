British tourist dies after fall during Himalayan trek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist died after falling during a trek in the Dhauladhar mountains of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

The 27-year-old man, who is still to be named pending formal identification, suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff during the descent and was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

The victim had been hiking with a fellow British tourist near the village of Thathri on the outskirts of Dharamshala when the accident occurred.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force launched a rescue operation on Sunday evening after it was alerted to the accident at 6pm local time.

A team of 10 rescue workers navigated “extremely difficult terrain” to reach the hikers and found them at 10.30pm. One of the men was found critically injured and secured onto a stretcher for evacuation.

Progress was slow due to the rugged landscape, prompting additional rescue teams to be deployed.

The Disaster Response Force said rescuers took nearly two hours to cover just 100m due to repeated crossings of a rivulet and the mountain’s steep incline.

The evacuation continued through the night and into Monday, with the combined efforts of all teams enabling them to bring the injured man and his friend down at 5.08pm. The injured hiker was taken to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports said the man likely sustained rib injuries from the fall. His companion was unharmed.

Authorities said the British tourists were likely unaware of a ban on high-altitude trekking in Himachal Pradesh during the winter season.

According to local officials, the men had arrived in Dharamshala on Friday and set off on Sunday for a trek from Dharamkot to Triund, a popular trail that reaches nearly 3,000m in altitude.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed the fatality, with a spokesperson stating: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in India and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Dhauladhar range is part of the Himalayas, which stretch across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan. While the Triund trek is generally considered suitable for fit beginners, winter conditions significantly increase the risks.