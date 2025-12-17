Aung San Suu Kyi’s son calls on Myanmar junta to provide proof she is alive and well

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aung San Suu Kyi’s son challenged Myanmar’s junta to provide proof of his mother’s wellbeing after the military claimed the imprisoned former leader was in good health despite not being seen or heard from in over two years.

Myanmar’s military on Tuesday issued a rare response after Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, raised an alarm over her condition and said he did not know whether she was still alive.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health,” the military said in a statement carried by the junta-run Myanmar Digital News, using an honorific equivalent to Mrs.

However, the military provided no evidence or details to substantiate its claims about Ms Suu Kyi’s health.

"The military claims she is in good health, yet they refuse to provide any independent proof, no recent photograph, no medical verification, and no access by family, doctors, or international observers. If she is truly well, they can prove it," Mr Aris told Reuters.

The military-run government issued the update after Mr Aris, speaking in Japan, called for his mother’s release and held a protest rally criticising the planned polls, which critics say are being staged to legitimise the junta’s rule following its seizure of power from Ms Suu Kyi’s elected government.

In this file photo taken on March 14, 2016 Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) is accompanied by Lower House speaker Win Myint (L) after meeting of National League for Democracy (NLD) members of parliament in Naypyidaw ( AFP via Getty Images )

“For all I know, she could be dead already,” Mr Aris said, citing a prolonged communication blackout under Ms Suu Kyi’s military detention. He said no one had seen her in more than two years and that she had not been allowed contact with her legal team.

The junta is preparing to hold its first election since 2020, when the military overthrew Ms Suu Kyi’s government in a coup that triggered a nationwide civil war.

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, is serving a 27-year sentence, reduced from a previous 33-year prison term, on charges including corruption, election fraud, sedition, breaching Covid-19 restrictions, illegal possession of communication equipment and official secrets offences.

The charges have been widely denounced as politically motivated and dismissed by critics as a sham designed to keep her in detention.

Mr Aris has been sharply critical of the junta’s plans to stage elections later this month – polls widely dismissed by foreign governments as a facade intended to entrench military rule – though he has acknowledged that the process could still offer a narrow opportunity to push for some relief in his mother’s treatment.

The junta accused her son of “fabrication”, claiming his remarks were intended to disrupt the upcoming elections due to begin in the conflict-torn country from 28 December.

“This is merely a fabrication, timed and distributed to disrupt the free and fair multi-party democratic general election that will be held in Myanmar in the near future,” the statement said.

Mr Aris, on Wednesday, clarified that he has “no intention” of interfering in Burma’s politics but “years of total isolation, secrecy, and silence, any son would begin to fear the worst.”

“My concern is growing because my mother has been hidden for so long that I now have to ask the most painful question: is she still alive?"