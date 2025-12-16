Aung San Suu Kyi ‘could be dead’ claims son of jailed former Myanmar leader
- Aung San Suu Kyi's son, Kim Aris, has expressed fears that his 80-year-old mother "could be dead already" due to a two-year information blackout and ongoing health issues.
- Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been held in solitary confinement since Myanmar's military coup in 2021 and was sentenced to 33 years in prison on politically motivated charges.
- Mr Aris stated that neither he nor her legal team has had contact with her for over two years, receiving only second-hand updates on her condition.
- He is actively campaigning for her release, meeting government officials in Japan and protesting against the military junta's upcoming elections, which he deems unfair.
- Despite acknowledging the damage to her global standing after the Rohingya crisis, Mr Aris insists his mother was "not complicit" in the military's actions.