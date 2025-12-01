Labour MP Tulip Siddiq handed two-year prison sentence for corruption in Bangladesh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bangladesh court has sentenced Labour MP Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison after finding her guilty of corruption over a government land project.

Dhaka's Special Judge's Court found Ms Siddiq guilty of corruptly influencing her aunt, the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to help her mother acquire a piece of land in the suburbs of the Bangladeshi capital.

Ms Siddiq's mother, Sheikh Rehana, was given seven years in prison, while Ms Hasina was sentenced to five years in prison.

All were tried in absentia, and the MP for Hampstead and Highgate, who denied the allegations, is unlikely to serve the sentence as the UK does not have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.

Ms Siddiq faces a number of cases in Bangladesh, which prompted her to resign as Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister in January this year.

Ms Hasina, who fled to India in August last year amid massive anti-government protests, has already been awarded a death sentence by a tribunal court in Bangladesh for committing crimes against humanity. Last week, she was handed a combined 21-year prison sentence in other corruption cases.

Prosecutors argued that the land in the Purbachal New Town project was unlawfully allocated through political influence and collusion with senior officials, accusing the defendants of abusing their authority to secure the plot, about 13,610 sq ft, during Ms Hasina’s tenure as prime minister.

Court documents claimed that Ms Siddiq “forced and influenced her aunt and the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina using her special power to secure [a plot of land] for her mother Rehana Siddiq, sister Azmina Siddiq and brother Radwan Siddiq”.

A total of 17 defendants were each fined TK100,000 (£620), or to serve an additional six months in prison if they fail to pay. The 14 other defendants were each sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors said Ms Siddiq was tried as a Bangladeshi citizen after the authorities obtained her Bangladeshi passport, ID and tax number – a claim disputed by the Labour MP.

Her lawyers claimed that she “never had” a registered voter ID and has not “held a [Bangladeshi] passport since she was a child”.

