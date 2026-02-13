Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s new PM who spent 17 years in London exile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tarique Rahman is set to become Bangladesh's next prime minister, marking a dramatic return to power for the political scion who spent nearly two decades in self-imposed exile in London. His victory in a pivotal election sees him follow in the footsteps of his parents, who also led the nation.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Rahman, has declared a landslide win in the country's first election since the 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina.

On Friday, the BNP's media unit asserted it had secured sufficient parliamentary seats to form a government independently. While the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce final results, numerous local media outlets have corroborated the party's triumph.

This electoral success represents a significant turnaround for the 60-year-old, who departed Bangladesh in 2008. At the time, he cited a need for medical treatment following his release from detention under a military-backed caretaker administration, which had arrested him during a corruption crackdown.

He returned home to a hero's welcome last Christmas after a youth‑driven uprising uprooted the BNP's arch‑enemy, long‑time premier Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League, in August 2024.

open image in gallery Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman poses for a photograph in his party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. ( AP )

Hasina, now in exile in New Delhi, and Rahman's mother, Khaleda Zia, long dominated Bangladeshi politics, while Rahman's father was a leading Bangladesh independence figure who ruled the country from 1977 to 1981 before he was assassinated.

Rahman has pledged to recalibrate Bangladesh’s international partnerships to attract investment without tying the country too closely to any single power, in contrast with Hasina, who was seen as aligned with New Delhi.

He has also highlighted expanding financial aid for poor families, reducing reliance on garment exports by promoting industries such as toys and leather goods, and introducing a two‑term, 10‑year limit for prime ministers to deter autocratic tendencies.

Events have unfolded so quickly since Rahman landed in Dhaka with his cardiologist wife and barrister daughter that he said he has scarcely had time to reflect.

"I don't know how we have passed every minute since we landed," Rahman said on the sidelines of an interview last Saturday with Reuters in his party office, flanked by his daughter Zaima.

Image makeover

The bespectacled Rahman was born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka to Khaleda and former President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP. He studied international relations at the University of Dhaka, dropped out, and later started businesses in textiles and agro‑products.

Since his return, Rahman has tried to project himself as a statesman ready to look beyond his family's difficulties under Hasina. Gone is the image of a brash operator from the BNP’s 2001–2006 era, when his mother was prime minister. Although he never held a government post, Rahman was often accused of running a parallel power centre during her tenure, a charge he denies.

"What does revenge bring to someone? People have to flee from this country because of revenge. This does not bring anything good," he said. "What we need at the moment in the country is peace and stability."

Under Hasina’s rule, Rahman became a central target of corruption cases and was convicted in absentia in several of them. In 2018, he was also sentenced to life over a 2004 grenade attack on a rally Hasina was addressing that killed and wounded many. He has always denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated, and has since been acquitted in all cases following Hasina’s ouster.

open image in gallery Tarique Rahman speaks with the media after voting outside a polling station. ( Reuters )

From London, he had watched his party marginalised election after election, with senior leaders jailed, workers disappearing, and offices shuttered.

Since returning, Rahman has adopted a noticeably understated style, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric and calling instead for restraint and reconciliation. He has spoken of restoring “people’s ownership of the state” and rebuilding institutions — a message that has energised BNP supporters eager for a fresh start. Further helping to soften his image, the family's fluffy Siberian cat Jebu has gone viral on social media.

"She's 7. She's half Siberian. We adopted her," Rahman's daughter Zaima told Reuters.

Inside the BNP, Rahman's grip on the party is strong. Party insiders said he directly oversaw candidate selection, strategy and alliance talks, roles he once performed remotely.

He may be a product of dynastic politics, but Rahman said restoring and sustaining democracy would be his biggest priority."

Only by practicing democracy can we prosper and rebuild our country. If we practice democracy, we can establish accountability," he said. "So we want to practice democracy, we want to rebuild our country."