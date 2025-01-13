Pakistan rescuers recover bodies of 11 workers who died in mine collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 coal miners who died in a methane gas explosion and mine collapse in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The collapse occurred in Singidi city last week and efforts are still underway to find a missing worker.

Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector, said two more coal miners were killed on Sunday when another mine collapsed in Harnai, a district in Balochistan.

After three days of rescue operations, 11 bodies were recovered by Saturday night, with rescue workers continuing their search for the final missing worker inside the collapsed mine, according to Abdullah Shawani, head of the province’s mining department.

“There are little chances of the last worker surviving for so long in the collapsed mine,” Mr Shawani said.

“The incident occurred due to a buildup of gas, which caused an explosion and the mine to cave in,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

He said that full-scale rescue operations were still underway, but progress was slow due to the presence of toxic gas and debris in the collapsed mine.

Pir Muhammad Kakar, a leader of the miners’ workers association, accused the coal mine owner of failing to enforce mining regulations that could have led to the incident.

He also blamed officials at the mines department for the disaster and called for strict action to be taken against them.

Safety standards are frequently disregarded in Pakistan’s coal mining industry, leading to numerous accidents and explosions each year, with miners often reporting that mine owners fail to install essential safety equipment, according to the Associated Press.

In March last year, a gas explosion at a coalpit in Harnai killed at least 12 miners.

In 2018, the collapse of two neighbouring coal mines in Sanjdi resulted in 23 deaths and 11 injuries, and another disaster in 2011 where 43 workers lost their lives due to gas explosions triggering a collapse in a Balochistan colliery.

Additional reporting by agencies.