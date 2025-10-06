Mount Everest rescue live: Race against time to save 200 hikers stuck in snowstorm
Some 350 others have been led to safety by rescuers
Over 200 hikers were stranded at Mount Everest, trapped by heavy snow after a blizzard, as rescuers raced against time to reach them.
Some 350 others have been led to safety by rescuers, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, and rescuers were in contact with another 200.
The hikers were trapped at an elevation of more than 4,900m (16,000ft), according to an earlier report from Jimu News, a Chinese online site. Mount Everest is about 8,850m (29,000ft) tall.
Hundreds of rescuers headed up the mountain Sunday to clear paths so that trapped people could come down, the Jimu report said.
Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma in Chinese, straddles the border between China and Nepal, where recent heavy rains have left more than 40 people dead.
Climbers attempt to scale the world's tallest peak from base camps in both countries. The base camp for climbers is separate from the tourist camp where hikers were trapped by the snowfall.
Photos: Villagers with their oxen and horses ascend mountain during rescue efforts
Blizzard comes amid floods
The blizzard comes as the region faces extreme weather and neighbouring Nepal has been battered by heavy rains, which caused flash floods and landslides that have killed 47 people.
Thirty-five people died in separate landslides in the eastern Ilam district bordering India. Nine people were reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters and three others were killed in lightning strikes elsewhere in the country.
In China, about 150,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to destruction caused by Typhoon Matmo.
'It was snowing too hard'
Another trekker, Eric Wen, who survived the blizzard, said they faced continuous snowfall and they decided to head back on Saturday night from their fifth and final campsite.
“It was raining and snowing every day, and we did not see Everest at all,” said Mr Wen.
“We only had a few tents. More than 10 of us were in the large tent and hardly slept. It was snowing too hard.”
Mr Wen said his group had to clear the snow every 10 minutes. “Otherwise our tents would have collapsed,” he said.
'Hypothermia was a real risk': Rescued trekker shares what she saw
A trekker, Chen Geshuang, who was part of an 18-member trekking team that safely returned to Qudang, said: “It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk.”
“The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly,” she told Reuters.
Snowstorm trapped nearly 1,000 trekkers on Mount Everest
Hundreds of trekkers stranded by a blizzard near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet have been rescued and relocated safely, Chinese state media reported, as unusually heavy snow and rainfall pummelled the Himalayas.

The snowstorm left almost 1,000 trekkers trapped on the mountain, according to Chinese state media.
The snowstorm left almost 1,000 trekkers trapped on the mountain, according to Chinese state media.
More than 200 people stranded in blizzard on Mount Everest
Some 350 others have been led to safety by rescuers, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, and rescuers were in contact with another 200.
The hikers were trapped at an elevation of more than 4,900 meters (16,000 feet), according to an earlier report from Jimu News, a Chinese online site. Mount Everest is about 8,850 meters (29,000 feet) tall.
