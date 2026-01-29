Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is facing mounting concerns over his health, with his political party warning that an untreated eye condition could result in permanent damage to his eyesight.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023 and is serving multiple sentences related to corruption and the leaking of state secrets – convictions he has repeatedly described as politically motivated.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says he has spent long periods in solitary confinement and has been denied regular contact with lawyers, doctors and family members. Earlier this week, PTI claimed that Khan had spent 100 days without contact with his legal team – raising fresh concerns over due process and the fairness of the ongoing legal proceedings against him.

This week PTI disclosed that Khan had been diagnosed with a blockage in the retinal vein of his right eye – a condition known as central retinal vein occlusion. “The medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight,” the party said in a statement. Party officials claim Khan is already experiencing blurred vision.

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and close aide, wrote on X: “This is a serious and rapidly escalating concern. Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) requires immediate medical attention and may indicate serious underlying health conditions.

“It is imperative that accurate and responsible medical attention and information be provided without delay. His personal doctors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital must be granted immediate and unhindered access to him. Any further delay could result in irreversible harm.”

The party accused prison authorities of preventing Khan’s personal physician from examining him for months, calling the restrictions “reckless” and warning that they were placing his health in “grave danger”.

Access to Khan has become a growing flashpoint. Lawyers, senior PTI figures, and Khan’s sisters say they have been unable to meet him for nearly three months, despite a court order allowing family members and legal counsel to visit twice weekly. Protests outside the Adiala prison demanding access have been met with teargas and water cannon.

Mr Bukhari earlier told The Independent said that it was “absurd” how Khan was being denied access to his lawyers even as the authorities continued to pursue a multitude of cases against him, and that it was being done “because the authorities do not want any communication with Imran Khan”.

“They know that whenever he speaks, it generates enormous public attention and noise, and offers guidance to the country, even from within a small jail cell,” he said.

Pakistani authorities have yet to respond publicly to the latest allegations. In the past, they have rejected claims of mistreatment, insisting that Khan is being provided the same facilities as other inmates.

Khan served as prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when he was removed through a no-confidence vote after a breakdown in relations with Pakistan’s powerful military. Since his arrest, he has faced more than 100 cases. He was sentenced to three years in prison for selling state gifts, followed by a further 14-year term in January 2025. His wife, Bushra Bibi, remains jailed after receiving a seven-year sentence in the same corruption case.