Why Imran Khan’s family are demanding proof that he’s still alive
- The family of Imran Khan, Pakistan's former leader, has demanded proof of his well-being after weeks of being denied visits and growing online rumours about his death.
- Khan's son, Kasim Khan, stated his father has been held in "complete isolation" for six weeks in a "death cell" without contact with relatives or lawyers, despite clear court orders.
- Khan's sisters, Aleema Khanum and Noreen Niazi, corroborated the denial of visits, with Niazi highlighting that he was previously kept in isolation for nearly three weeks without basic amenities, violating prison rules.
- Zulfi Bukhari, a senior aide, suggested Khan's isolation is intended to prevent him from speaking out against proposed amendments that would grant additional powers and lifelong immunity to the army chief.
- Adiala Jail authorities and an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have denied the allegations, insisting Khan is alive, healthy, and receiving all necessary care, dismissing rumours of his transfer as baseless.