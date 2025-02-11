Bangladesh opposition says working towards holding general elections by December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladesh’s opposition political party said it was working towards holding general elections by December, following a meeting with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

The caretaker government led by 84-year-old Yunus since August last year after mass protests forced Sheikh Hasina to resign, is yet to confirm a date.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has governed Bangladesh for most of the past three decades alongside Ms Hasina’s Awami League, has been pushing for early elections. The BNP had initially called for elections to be held by August.

BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said the party expected Mr Yunus to announce a roadmap for general elections soon. “We have once again pressed them on this matter,” he said on Monday. “He (Yunus) told us that they are working to hold the election by December.”

This is the most specific timeline given so far, following Mr Yunus’s earlier suggestions of elections by late 2025 or mid-2026. Speaking in a national broadcast in December, marking the 53rd anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader said: “Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.”

Pressure has been mounting on Mr Yunus to set an election date in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people, following the student-led uprising that ousted Ms Hasina. He has earlier called the task of restoring democracy in Bangladesh “extremely tough”.

A major reform Mr Yunus is advocating, before finalising an election date, is updating the voters list – a “complex” task after years of political turmoil. This involves removing false names from voter lists while ensuring first-time voters, particularly from the country’s rapidly growing youth population, are properly registered.

open image in gallery Protesters throw shoes at a portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as they storm his former residence the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, in Dhaka on 5 February 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Throughout, I have emphasised that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election,” he said earlier.

“If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, such as having a flawless voter list, the election could be held … by the end of 2025,” he added.

However, implementing the entire set of electoral reforms would push the election back by a few months, he said last month.

open image in gallery File. Protesters surround a suspected sympathiser of ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, near the house of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Bangabandhu' the first president of independent Bangladesh ( AFP via Getty Images )

Army chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, whose withdrawal of support hastened Ms Hasina’s departure, said in September last year that democracy should be restored within 12 to 18 months. Officials report that over 800 people lost their lives during last summer’s student revolution. In response, the Yunus government has repeatedly requested Ms Hasina’s extradition from India to face trial for crimes against humanity. However, India has yet to respond.

Mr Yunus has said that he aims for a “100 per cent voter turnout” to prevent future governments from undermining voting rights in the country.

open image in gallery Hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters smashed down buildings connected to ousted former leader Sheikh Hasina on 6 February, hours after students with excavators began demolishing a museum to her father ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last week, protesters in Bangladesh stormed and vandalised the historic residence of the country’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ahead of a political speech by his daughter, Ms Hasina.

Thousands marched through Dhaka on Wednesday night in a “bulldozer procession”, demanding the demolition of Rahman’s house.

The protest was triggered by Ms Hasina’s planned speech to her Awami League supporters from India, where she has been living in exile since fleeing mass student-led demonstrations against her 15-year rule.

open image in gallery File. Nobel laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh’s new interim government, Muhammad Yunus greets the public. Yunus has said that he aims for a ‘100 per cent voter turnout’ to prevent future governments from undermining voting rights in the country ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the time, Mr Yunus’ press office said that the attack on Rahman’s residence was unintended and regrettable, attributing it to a reaction against Ms Hasina’s “violent” actions. The interim government said in a statement: “Despite the fact that she fled the country, she continues to use the same tone of threats, as she used to when she was in power through corruption, terror and inhuman repression.”

“The government cannot evade responsibility for these incidents,” Mr Alamgir said after the BNP delegation met Mr Yunus on Monday. “Those incidents happened in front of law enforcement and other government agencies.”

During the meeting, the interim government assured that it was taking necessary measures to control prices after the BNP raised concerns over high inflation, Mr Alamgir said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, students who led the uprising last summer against Ms Hasina are reportedly all set to launch a new political party this month.

Additional reporting by agencies