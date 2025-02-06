Sheikh Hasina’s family home razed by protesters in Bangladesh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters in Bangladesh went on a rampage and ripped apart the historical residence of the country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ahead of a political speech by his daughter and ousted leader Sheikh Hasina.

Thousands marched in capital Dhaka on Wednesday night in a rally called a “bulldozer procession” to bring down the house of Rahman, Ms Hasina’s late father and Bangladesh’s independence leader who declared the country’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

The procession was sparked by Ms Hasina’s planned speech to her Awami League party’s supporters from India, where she has been living in exile since she was forced to flee following a student-led protest against her 15-year rule.

Protesters began gathering near the house at 8pm, some armed with sticks, hammers, shovels, and other tools, before storming into the building.

The building’s upper floor was set on fire by 9.30pm and by midnight at least one crane and one excavator arrived at the spot. Parts of the building were razed to the ground.

Dramatic visuals showed young men and women entering the building as several chanted “Hang, hang, hang – Sheikh Hasina must be hanged!” and “Delhi or Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka!”

open image in gallery Protesters use heavy machinery to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Dhanmondi in Dhaka ( AP )

A wave of attacks overnight targeted several houses and businesses belonging to Ms Hasina's Awami League supporters in the capital.

Ms Hasina’s address through a Facebook livestream planned at 9pm went through in which she condemned the people for “erasing history” and asked her supporters to stand up to the interim government.

“They do not have the power to destroy the country’s independence with bulldozers. They may destroy a building, but they won’t be able to erase the history,” Ms Hasina said.

She called on the people of Bangladesh to stand against the interim government, accusing them of seizing power in an “unconstitutional” manner.

Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has already banned publication or airing of her speeches in the country.

Hasnat Abdullah, a student leader, had warned media outlets against publication of Ms Hasina's speech and announced on Facebook that "tonight Bangladesh will be freed from the pilgrimage site of fascism".

The 77-year-old Hasina, who led the country for 20 years, has been accused of suppressing dissent and using her powers to crackdown on her critics.

open image in gallery Protesters use a crane truck to demolish the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, the former residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman father of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as they storm the Museum ( AFP via Getty Images )

She fled to India on 5 August on a helicopter after a student-led uprising stormed into her residence following the mass protests that began against public sector job quotas but quickly escalated into the deadliest violence the nation had seen in over four decades.

The Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led government, which included student leaders, took over and about 1,500 people died during Ms Hasina’s crackdown on protesters. As many as 3,500 may have been forcibly abducted, according to reports.

The interim government is now seeking Ms Hasina’s extradition from India to face trial for what it says are “crimes against humanity” during the anti-government protests.