World’s first Pokémon theme park to open next year in Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s first-ever permanent outdoor theme park dedicated solely to the Pokémon franchise will open next year in Japan, offering fans and families the chance to step directly into the imaginative world of the pocket monsters.

The Pokémon Company confirmed on their website that PokéPark Kanto will operate within Yomiuriland, an amusement park in the Tama hills west of central Tokyo, and occupy roughly 26,000sqm of landscaped forest and town-themed grounds.

It will draw explicitly on the franchise’s roots: the fictional “Kanto” region of the original video games (1996’s Pokémon Red and Green) was itself modelled on Japan’s real-life Kantō region.

The Pokémon Company began teasing the park earlier this month with a promotional video and early concept art, including a hand-drawn map and a short trailer showing parts of the themed landscape. Visitors will enter through a “Pokémon Research Lab” which serves as the gateway to the park’s two sections: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

open image in gallery PokéPark Kanto will operate within Yomiuriland, an amusement park in the Tama hills west of central Tokyo ( Poképark Kanto )

The park will be divided into two main zones: “Pokémon Forest”, a woodland trail with more than 600 Pokémon placed in natural terrain with some Pokémon figures enough for children to sit on or “ride” as part of the encounter; and “Sedge Town”, a small walkable settlement animated by performances and themed attractions. It will also feature a Pokémon Center, the series’ iconic healing hub, alongside shows and character appearances.

According to official materials, the park is “a Pokémon-packed Trainer’s Area, where Pokémon Trainers can embark on the unforgettable adventure through forest and town alike”.

Tickets will be sold through an initial lottery and pre-sale system from 21 November 2025, with two main ticket types announced: the Trainer’s Pass and the Ace Trainer’s Pass.

open image in gallery More than 600 Pokémon will populate the trails and streets of PokéPark Kanto ( PokéPark Kanto )

The admission includes access to the park’s two main zones, with premium “Ace Trainer” passes offering added benefits such as priority entry, reserved seating for live shows, and exclusive merchandise.

Pokémon has been a cultural fixture for three decades: launching in Japan in the mid-1990s, the franchise has transcended its video-game origins to become a global phenomenon encompassing trading cards, animation, merchandise and more.

This will not be the franchise’s first attempt at real-world environments, but it is the first permanent one. In 2005 and 2006, temporary PokéParks were opened in Nagoya and later Taiwan, although both were short-term installations that closed after a few months.