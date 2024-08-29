Japan Typhoon Shanshan – live: Four dead as 5 million people ordered to evacuate
Dozens of people were injured as fierce winds damaged houses and overturned cars
At least four people have been killed, nearly 100 injured and five million asked to evacuate in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.
Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon made landfall on the southwestern island of Kyushu, with gusts of up to 123 mph, Japan’s meterological agency said.
Despite being downgraded to a severe tropical storm, it is moving northwards as slowly as 8mph, heightening the risk of flooding and landslides.
Some areas have already seen more than 700mm of rain, close to the amount London experiences in an entire year, with fierce winds damaging houses, overturning cars and uprooting trees, while leaving 250,000 people without power.
Three people were killed when a landslide buried a house in the central Aichi prefecture, while an 80-year-old man died when a roof collapsed some 150 miles west in Tokushima, according to NHK, which reported at least 94 injuries.
After striking Kyushu, the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, forecasters said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.
Multiple Tokyo rivers breach flood danger levels
Flood danger levels have been breached in multiple rivers across Tokyo, national broadcaster NHK reports, citing Japan’s Meteorological Agency.
Alerts have been issued for multiple wards near the Meguro, Nogawa and Sengawa rivers, including Meguro, Shinagawa, Setagaya, Mitaka City, Fuchu City, Chofu City, Koganei City, and Komae City.
High waves pictured on South Korean coast
High waves were pictured hitting Haeundae Beach in South Korea’s southeastern port city of Busan, as Typhoon Shanshan passes through the region to the southeast.
Watch: Plane aborts landing in powerful winds brought by Typhoon Shanshan
Pictured: Heavy rainfall in Tokyo as capital braces for storm
Rain lashed Tokyo on Thursday as the capital awaits the severe tropical storm slowly winding its way up the Japanese archipelago, bringing strong rain and winds hundreds of miles from the storm’s centre.
Travellers express fears of becoming stuck due to storm
Travellers have expressed fears of becoming stuck as the storm impacts swathes of Japan.
Norimasa Sakanoshita, a 47-year-old who had travelled from Tokyo for a meeting in Fukuoka, was quoted as saying by the BBC, citing Reuters: “This typhoon is scary. In terms of disaster, we are getting a large amount of rain so I don’t know what will happen going forward.”
Leila Wong, a tourist from New York , said she was stranded in Fukuoka after trains to Tokyo were cancelled.
“I’m concerned because I obviously do not want to miss our flights back to New York on September 2nd,” she was quoted as saying. “If the power failures continue to go on for the next couple of days, then ... we’ll be stuck here a little bit longer.”
Undertaker describes being in hearse when storm struck Miyazaki
Funeral parlour employee Tomoki Maeda was in a hearse when the typhoon struck in Miyazaki city in southern Kyushu, shattering windows and tearing down power lines and the walls of some buildings.
“I’ve never experienced such a strong wind or tornado in my 31 years of life,” he told Reuters.
Two more cities in Oita prefecture issue most severe disaster warnings
Two more cities in the Oita prefecture – inhabited by nearly 30,000 people – were issued with the highest level of emergency warnings on Thursday, the Japan Times reported.
Kunisaki issued the Level 5 alert – meaning disaster is impending and immediate life-saving action should be taken – at 2:15pm for nearly 4,000 households in the Aki-machi area of the city, after the Aki River overflowed due to heavy rainfall. Lower Level 4 orders – denoting a high risk of disaster – remain in place for the rest of the city.
Bungotakada issued its warning less than half an hour later for nearly 11,000 households due to the threat of flooded rivers and landslides.
In pictures: Storm floods streets and raises rivers in Kyushu
With the storm moving at bicycle speed across Japan, officials fear the intensified local rainfall could cause heavy flooding and landslides. Here are some images from the island of Kyushu:
110mm of rain fell in an hour in location of fatal roof collapse
There was 110mm of rain in the space of an hour near Kamiita-cho, where an 80-year-old man was killed when a roof collapsed on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
For context, London experiences an average of just 69mm of rain across the whole month of January, according to the Met Office.
Man in his 60s missing after falling from boat, reports say
A man in his 60s is missing after falling into the sea from a small boat in Kagoshima City, according to reports.
A body was found nearby on Thursday afternoon by the coast guard and they are investigating whether there is any connection, NHK reported.
