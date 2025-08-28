Japanese town wants to limit smartphone use to two hours a day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city in central Japan is proposing to limit smartphone use to two hours a day, in what is believed to be the first ordinance of its kind in the country.

Toyoake, a municipality in Aichi Prefecture, submitted the bill to its local assembly this week. The draft measure encourages families to discuss how much time they spend on devices and to set evening cut-offs, with suggested limits of 9pm for primary school children and 10pm for older students and adults.

Mayor Masafumi Koki said the aim was not to restrict rights or impose penalties, but to highlight the impact of excessive screen time on health, education and family life.

“I hope this serves as an opportunity for each family to think about and discuss the time spent on smartphones as well as the time of day the devices are used,” he told reporters, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

The city said it had drawn on government health ministry data when setting the two-hour guideline, citing concerns that long hours on phones are linked to sleep loss, weakened social ties, and truancy among children. Officials pointed to cases of young people becoming withdrawn from school and reliant on smartphones at home.

The proposal has sparked debate locally. Between 21 and 25 August, the city received more than 120 calls and emails, with about four in five expressing opposition. Some questioned whether authorities had the right to intervene in personal choices, while others asked if an ordinance was necessary at all. Supporters, however, welcomed the move, saying they hoped it would address rising concerns about smartphone addiction.

Mr Koki said discussions within city hall had underscored that overuse was not limited to young people.

“This is a common issue even among adults who are sacrificing sleep and family communication,” he said, adding that the decision to put the guidance in the form of an ordinance was meant to send “a special message” to residents.

The bill will be reviewed by committee before being put to a vote on 22 September. The mayor indicated amendments could be considered depending on discussions in the assembly.

If approved, the ordinance would mark Japan’s first citywide guideline aimed at all residents, rather than children alone. It comes as governments worldwide grapple with how to address rising concerns over digital addiction and its impact on public health.

Last November, Australia passed a world‑first ban prohibiting social media access for those under 16. Plans are also underway to ban mobile phones in both schools and after‑school clubs in Denmark, while South Korea has also banned mobile phones and digital devices in school classrooms nationwide from March 2026.