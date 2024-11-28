Australia to ban under-16s from social media after passing landmark law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australia will ban children under 16 from using social media after its senate approved what will become a world-first law.

It is a move the Australian government argue is necessary to protect the mental health and wellbeing of children. The legislation does not specify which platforms will be banned as these decisions will be made later – but communications minister Michelle Rowland has previously said that TikTok, X, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and Facebook are likely to be part of the ban.

The law will impose fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (£26 million) on platforms for systemic failures to prevent young children from holding accounts. Gaming and messenger platforms are exempt, as are websites that can be accessed without an account, which should mean YouTube is unaffected.

The ban will take effect a year after the bill becomes law, allowing platforms time to work out technological solutions that would also protect users’ privacy. A trial of methods to enforce it will start in January.

The senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The house of representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation 102 votes to 13 on Wednesday. It now goes back to the lower house – where the government has a majority – to approve amendments, before becoming law.

"This is a global problem and we want young Australians essentially to have a childhood," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said when introducing the bill to the lower house last week. "We want parents to have peace of mind."

The Social Media Minimum Age bill sets Australia up as a test case for a growing number of governments which have legislated, or have said they plan to legislate an age restriction on social media. Countries including France and some US states have passed laws to restrict access for children without a parent's permission, but the Australian ban is absolute. A full under-14s ban in Florida is being challenged in court on free speech grounds.

Getting the law passed after a marathon last day of Australia's parliamentary year marks a political win for centre-left Mr Albanese who goes to an election in 2025 low in the opinion polls.

The ban faced opposition from privacy advocates and some child rights groups, but 77% of the population wanted it, according to latest polls.

Critics of the legislation have said it was rushed through parliament without adequate scrutiny. They argue the law will not work and would take away parents’ authority to decide what’s best for their children and may also cause isolation among children and deprive them of the positive aspects of social media, such as keeping up with their friends.

Last month, more than 140 Australian and international academics with expertise in fields related to technology and child welfare signed an open letter to the Australian prime minister opposing a social media age limit as “too blunt an instrument to address risks effectively.”

However, 77 per cent of the population wanted it, according to the latest poll from YouGov released this week. That was up from 61 per cent in August.

Jackie Hallan, a director at the youth mental health service ReachOut, opposed the ban. She said 73 per cent of young people across Australia accessing mental health support did so through social media. However, Mr Albanese has said there would be exclusions and exemptions in circumstances, such as a need to continue access to educational services.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said the legislation was “inconsistent with what Australian parents have told us that they want, which is a simple and effective way for them to set controls and manage their teens’ online experience.”

"It's cart before horse," Sunita Bose, managing director of Digital Industry Group, which has most social media companies as members. told Reuters. "We have the bill but we don't have guidance from the Australian government around what are the right methods that a whole host of services subject to this law will need to employ".

Reuters contributed to this report